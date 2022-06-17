PLATTSBURG, Mo. - Eldon L. Norris, 84, of Plattsburg, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
He was born July 2, 1937, in Plattsburg. He was a graduate of Plattsburg High School, St. Joseph Junior College and the Dallas Institute of Mortuary Science.
Eldon retired after 45 years with D.W. Newcomers Funeral Home in Kansas City, Missouri. He also worked part-time for Cox Funeral Home in Plattsburg for 32 years. He owned and operated a dry goods store and laundromat for many years.
Eldon married Betty Jane (Curl) McNett Sept. 30, 1989.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a son, Randy.
He is survived by Jane, of the home; two sons, Kevin (Lorrie) and Tim, both of Plattsburg; step-son, Garret McNett (Misti) of Smithville, Missouri; stepdaughter, Sonja McNett of Smithville; three grandsons, Ethan, Nick and Izeke; two step-grandsons, Kenneth and Karson; and four great-grandkids; sister, Patty Lowery.
Farewell Services 1 p.m. Saturday, Bailey and Cox Family Funeral Service. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Bailey and Cox Family Funeral Service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Plattsburg Senior Center.
Online guest book and obituary at www.baileycox.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.