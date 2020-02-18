David E. Norris

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. - David Earl Norris passed away Feb. 16, 2020, at his home in Leavenworth, surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Vaughn Funeral Home, Weston, Missouri.

Funeral: 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the funeral home, followed by interment at Graceland Cemetery, in Weston.

Memorial contributions to: Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements: Vaughn Funeral Home, Weston, 816-386-2281.

www.vaughnfuneralhomes.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.