Norma L. Luther 1928-2021 Peoria, Ill.

PEORIA, Ill. - Norma Lee Luther passed away on April 9, 2021 in Peoria, Illinois, after living with her son, Donald E. Stanley, for nearly five years.

Norma was born on June 30, 1928, in Stanberry, Missouri, to Delphin Delmas and Gladys Higdon. She drove a school bus for 16 years for the Faucett, Missouri, School District and was a checker at Parisoff Grocery in St. Joseph. Norma was noted for making biscuits for Hardee's in Savannah, Missouri. She was also an avid gardener.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Donald Max , Delmas J. and Billy Rex Higdon; sister, Betty Sproat; her daughters, Carol Sue Beattie and Joyce Elaine Kreb; and husbands, James E. Stanley, Donald H. Smith, and William Jess Luther.

Surviving family members include her sister, Sharon Ward of Sheridan, Arkansas; and nephews Kerry and Kevin Ward; son, Donald E. Stanley (Carolyn) of Washington, Illinois; and grandchildren, David E. Stanley of Colorado Springs, Colorado, John W. Stanley (Tiffany) of Metamora Illinois, Teresa L. Stanley of Lincoln, Nebraska; Donald H. Smith, Jr of Largo, Florida; and grandchildren Zachary Smith (Danielle) of Maryville, Missouri, and Amber Smith Long of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Paul Garrison (Susan); Eric Garrison (Kristy); grandchildren, Sheryl Page, Elaine Naigro, Debra Marshall, Crystal Pierce, Melvin Pierce, Jr, Stephanie Kreb, and Steven Kreb, Jr. She had numerous nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren as well.

A celebration of life will be held in the fall, hopefully after the Covid epidemic calms down. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.