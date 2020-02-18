There is not, never was, nor will ever be a sprit as radiant as Matthew Gordon Nold.

There was a lad. Aye, there was a lad!

Matthew was born the oldest of seven siblings, on Sept. 12, 1976, to Catharine Maher (Whitlark) and Mark Daniel Nold.

He grew up a good midwestern boy, with a love for the outdoors and baseball, foreign cultures and martial arts, film and music, family and friends. That love evolved toward academics and the culinary arts.

He earned multiple degrees, and as a chef, he fed, entertained and inspired the lives of multitudes across much of this great nation!

Matthew's imagination, wit, energy and spirit soared above us in life. In death, he is with us all.

His was one of ineffable charm, charisma, humor, brilliance, passion and love for life, all of us blessed to have known him, we know.

We know he is at peace with our Lord Jesus Christ, among family and friends, feasting at the Lord's table.

Matthew was preceded in death by his youngest brother, Ian Patrick.

He is survived by: his parents; sisters: Margaret, Maureen, and Kathleen; brothers, Luke (Jackie) and Mark (Rylie); many nieces and nephews; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services at St. Mary Catholic Church will include a Rosary at 9:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, Feb. 22, 2020.

Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St. Mary's food pantry, or Food for the Poor.

Lord, make me an instrument of your peace; where there is hatred, let me sow love; where there is injury, pardon; where there is doubt, faith; where there is despair, hope; where there is darkness, light; where there is sadness; joy.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.