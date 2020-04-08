Nold, Mary E. 1932-2020

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Mary Elizabeth Nold, 87, of Savannah, passed away April 6, 2020, at a local hospital, in St. Joseph.

She was born near Faucet, Missouri, on July 31, 1932, to Newell and Fannie (Beaupeurt) McCauley.

On Sept. 16, 1950, she married Harold Leon Nold, and they were married for 68 years.

Mary was a homemaker and helped her husband on the farm.

In 1989, she started Mary's Quilting, utilizing long-arm machine quilting out of her home for 15 years. She loved sewing, quilting, gardening, flowers, baking and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Mary attended and graduated from Benton High School, in St. Joseph, in 1950.

She was a member of the Long Branch Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; three brothers; her son-in-law, Carlin Bush; and her great-grandson, Zander Nold Porter.

Mary is survived by: her daughter, Glenda Bush, St. Joseph; and sons, Donald Nold, Savannah, and Carl (Debby) Nold, Cheyenne, Wyoming.

She is also survived by: her grandchildren: Angela Bush, Melissa Bush, Jamie (Curt) Porter, Troy Nold MD, Eric Nold (Ramond Curtis), Catherine (Brian) Murray, Casey Nold and Millisen Nold. She was blessed with 13 great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private family graveside service will be held at Long Branch Christian Church, Friday, April 10, 2020.

Open visitation hours will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, in Savannah.

Burial will be in the Long Branch Christian Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Long Branch Christian Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.