Mark Daniel Nold, the strongest, most dedicated and loyal husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, surrounded by his family and beloved parish priest, Father Stephen Hansen.
Mark was born the oldest of 10 children to Mary Ann (Schoenfelder) and Linden Nold on Feb. 21, 1948.
After high school, he joined the Army and served active duty in Vietnam before being honorably discharged from the military.
On June 21, 1975, Mark married the love of his life, Catharine Whitlark, and they raised seven children and enjoyed 47 years of marriage with all its ups and downs.
He retired from Johnson Controls in St. Joseph in 2010. Mark had a witty, sharp, quick sense of humor that was second to none, and despite a calm and quiet demeanor, he enjoyed loud music, quarter-mile race tracks and watching Street Outlaws with his brother, Bruce. He had a true love for his wife, children and grandchildren and provided them insight into life that could never be learned in school. His constancy will continue to reiterate the importance of keeping ourselves on course by taking one step at a time, each and every day. He wanted his family to be happy and we know we will reunite with him again in heaven.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sons, Matthew and Patrick.
He is survived by: his wife of the home, Catharine; daughters: Margaret, Maureen, Kathleen; sons, Luke (Jackie), Mark; grandchildren: Sophia, Josephina, Gabriella, Kolbe, Anastasia, Coletta, Lelia, Kilian, Solomon, Simon and Seth; siblings: Lynn (Robert) George, June Nold, Bruce Nold, Elizabeth Nold, Paul (Mary Kay) Nold, Jenifer (John) Gumula, Monica Nold Stephens, Angela Nold, Eric (Carol) Nold; in-laws: Henry (Barbara) Whitlark, Merge Ballou, Faith Maraldo, Forrest (Taryn) Whitlark, Joseph (Linda) Whitlark, Kevin (Lisa) Whitlark; aunts, Patricia Pelot and Angela Derks; numerous cousins, and beloved nieces and nephews.
A rosary will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at St. Mary Parish immediately followed by a funeral mass.
Due to winter weather, Mark will be buried at Mount Olivet cemetery with full military honors on at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.
"We cannot share with others unless our lives are full of God's love and our hearts are pure. As Jesus said, "Blessed are the pure of heart, for they shall see God." Unless we are able to see God in our neighbor, it will be very hard for us to love." - Mother Teresa.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Mary's food pantry or to the Sisters in Jesus the Lord.
Online condolence and obituary: www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
