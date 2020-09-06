Lowella A. Nold, 96, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

She was born Aug. 9, 1924, in Highland, Kansas, to Lowell and Ida Springer.

Lowella married Clarence "Buzz" Nold June of 1946; He preceded her in death Jan. 28, 1999.

She was a member of Clair United Methodist Church.

Lowella worked for the SJSD at Bessie Ellison as a cook, after raising her family. She was employed there for 23 years, helping to provide meals for students at the elementary school.

She enjoyed bowling, word search puzzles, but most of all, spending time with her family.

She was also preceded in death by: her parents; onebrother; and two sisters.

Survivors include: daughters, Patty Hartenbower (Scooter), Pam Schrick (Jim); grandchildren: Cory Schrick (Mandee), Kyle Schrick (Dani), Jamie House (Chris), Nicole Messick; nine great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews

Farewell Services & Public Livestream 2 p.m. Tuesday, Clair United Methodist Church.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends Noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Clair United Methodist Church or Mosaic Life Care Hospice.

To view livestream, please visit clairchurch.com.

The family requests that face masks please be worn during the visitation and service.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.