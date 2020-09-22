I decided I was done with the madness of 2020. On Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1:33 am, I cleaned off the combine from 2019 harvest, fueled up the Scarab, hooked it up to my new truck, and headed out. I am not completely sure where I am going yet. I may stop by a few places on the way that I have always wanted to go. But you can count on seeing me on my dock at the lake, with an ice cold Silver Bullet in my hand, anytime you want to. I made sure to stop for a new bottle of bourbon and a cold chocolate milk for the drive. I was really happy that my boys Motley Crue came on the radio when I got on the highway, you know I cranked it up! I'm sorry I left so quick and in a different way than we planned, but y'all know how to get here. I know it may take a while, but we will be all here one day. Guys, this place is freakin' sweet.

Dad and Mom are taking care of the farm while I am gone, Shannon is taking care of the house, Nathan is mowing the pasture and my brother Bryan is making sure our land stays hunted. It may seem like I am away for a long time, tough stuff, but I know they got this. Don't worry about me! The cooler is full, the Chiefs game is on, the sunset is beautiful, and the water is just right. I don't want anyone to rush to join me, seems like y'all might miss me? I can't wait to see you again, too! (insert my laugh here that you all think is so funny)

Chad Nold was the most loving husband and the epitome of a role model for his son. Chad Robert was every parent's dream to raise and the brother that every man wished they had. Chad was the most driven, helpful, caring, and "all the fun" loving friend. There aren't big enough words for how much he will be missed.

Additional survivors include wife, Shannon Nold; son, Nathan Nold; parents, Bob and Carol Nold; brother, Bryan Nold; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Steve and Diane Wylie; brothers-in-law, Shawn Wylie (Carolyn), Shane Wylie; nephews, Brendon Nold, Sam Wylie and Sophie Wylie; large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who are family.

Farewell Services 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, Grace Evangelical Church, a live feed will be available for those who want to attend in a distanced environment. Interment Savannah Cemetery immediately following. The family will gather with friends 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 at Grace Evangelical Church, where social distancing will be in place for all to come. If you wish to, donations to the Chad R. Nold Scholarship Fund, c/o Bank Midwest. The family asks that everyone attending the visitation and service to please wear a face mask, "We WANT to see you, but won't be giving out hugs this at time".

