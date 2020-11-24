Noland, Paula R. 1943-2020

MOUND CITY, Mo. - Paula R. Noland, 77, passed away Nov. 20, 2020, at her Mound City, Missouri home.

She was born on Aug. 2, 1943, to Delbert "Short" and Gladys (Bruntmyer) Guy.

On Aug. 3, 1959, she married Joe Webster. He preceded her in death in 1974.

Paula was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Larry Guy; and sister, Sandra Arlene Rebel.

Survivors include her children, Kevin (Christina) Webster of Mound City, Cody Webster of Omaha, Nebraska, Eddie Webster of St. Joseph, Kerry (Mike) Brock of Oregon, Missouri, and Breanna Noland; sister-in-law, Toyoko Guy of Oregon; nine grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Care entrusted to Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City.

