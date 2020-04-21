Patricia Marie Noland, 62, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020.

She was born Sept. 26, 1957, to Thomas and Lillian (Hatheway) McNamara.

Patricia married Donald Noland Jr., on July 10, 2004.

She was a pharmacy technician.

Patricia loved spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed nature, dancing, pow-wows and drinking coffee with her best friend, David. Patricia was a selfless person.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include: her husband and the love of her life, Don Noland Jr., of St. Joseph; children, Phillip Hanes, Jason Harbord; best friend, David; extended family and friends.

Private Farewell Services: Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

Mrs. Noland's room will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to: Word of Faith Family Worship Center.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.