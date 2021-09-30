LIBERTY, Mo. - Gregory Gene Noland, 74, of Liberty, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in a Liberty hospital. He was born April 27, 1947, in St. Joseph, son of the late Thelma and Raymond Noland. He graduated from Central High School and served in the United States Navy retiring after 20 years of service. He enjoyed music, going for drives and traveling, having his coffee, and watching CSI Shows.
Greg was preceded in death by wife, Theresa Noland; his parents; daughter, Toni Schooler; grandson, Franklin Noland; and brother, Manuel Noland.
Survivors include, daughters, Candy (Rodney) Riddle, Cassandra Griffin (Dale Charles) Griffin, and Dawn (Armando) Perez; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Ada Jenkins; and brothers, Rex Jr., Harvey Sr., and Raymond Noland Jr..
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, with Funeral services: 2 p.m. Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Inurnment will be at the Leavenworth National Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials are requested to the Greg Noland Memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.