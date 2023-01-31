Frances Teriann Nolan, 77, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan 27, 2023. Teri was born Aug 24, 1945, in St. Joseph, to Robert and Jessie (Roesch) Carl.
She was a member of The River Church and was secretary for South Park Christian Academy.
Teri married William Nolan III on Oct. 9, 1967, in St. Joseph; he preceded her in death on Jan. 28, 2018.
She was also preceded in death by two sons, Alvin and Anthony, and her parents.
Survivors include two sons, William "Billy" Nolan IV (Angela), Heath Nolan; grandchildren, William Nolan V. (Kelsey), Jesse Nolan, Jessica Coursen (Dalton); three great-grandchildren, Oliver, Fletcher, and Norah; sisters, Betty, Martha, Jackie, Bernadine, Suzanna; brother, Robert; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She enjoyed the Ladies Prayer Group at her church and enjoyed spending time with all her family, especially her grandchildren and all the children at South Park Christian Academy.
Memorial contributions to South Park Christian Academy would be appreciated.
Services will be Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment will follow in Ashland Cemetery.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Frances Nolan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
