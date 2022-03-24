Nolan, Cale Greenfield, Mo.

Cale Nolan
GREENFIELD, Mo. - Cale Nolan left this earth on March 15, 2022, of a broken heart. His community (which he loved), his country, the justice system and the people he so willingly and wholly gave his heart to killed his spirit and his zest for life.
Cale was an amazing man! In his 28 years, he experienced more than most people do their entire lives. He was homeschooled, started working and acquiring major skills at a young age, skills including carpentry, masonry, electrical work, woodworking, running heavy equipment, gardening, professional cooking skills and many, many more.
Cale loved to travel. He traveled extensively throughout the United States, making lasting friendships everywhere he went. Cale enjoyed conversing with all walks of life. It was not unusual for him to strike up conversations with complete strangers, always eager to learn from others.
Cale loved music of all types and was constantly showing those around him new songs, which was a huge expression of himself. He was an adventurer who loved trying different cuisines from all over the world and from his adventures with food, he had become quite the phenomenal chef himself. He was always eager to share every new thing he encountered with his loved ones.
He embraced people of all races, income brackets and beliefs, never once berating anyone for having different views, was always open-minded and there to lend a hand to anyone in need.
Cale is survived by: his loving mother, Gwen Nolan; his high school sweetheart, wife and mother of his children, Shelbie Palmer Nolan; his three children: CJ Nolan (Cale Nolan Jr.), Wyatt Oaks Nolan and Laramie Skye Nolan. He is also survived by: his sister, Cassity Beaderstadt; brother-in-law and best friend, Blake Beaderstadt; sisters, Amanda Catherine Nolan, Jennifer Sue Nolan; brother-in-law, Josh Wilson; brother, Steve Nolan Jr.; nieces (second daughters), Hazel Beaderstadt and Rosalie Beaderstadt; nephews, Dustin Bethards and Mason Bethards; niece Mariah Wilson; and numerous others.
Cale was preceded in death by: his father, Steve Leo Nolan; sister, Stephanie Lea Seddon; grandfather, Charles Wilson; grandmother, Evelynn Wilson; and too many friends and family to count.
They say God never gives anyone more than they can handle. That statement is not Biblical, nor is it true. Rest Easy Cale, you are finally in the arms of the Lord and FREE from the evil on this earth!
There will be a Celebration of his Life held at his final success and lifelong dream farm at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 24 Old Mill Lane, South Greenfield MO 65752. On farm camping optional. BYO food, grills and fire pit available for meal preparation. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.