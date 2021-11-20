Damon L. Noblet
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Damon L. Noblet, 57, passed away on Sept. 22, 2021, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Dean and Joyce Noblet.
Survived by Tina Martinez of the home; son, Hunter Hayes, of Tahlequah, Oklahoma; brothers, Rob, Terry, Steve, and Craig Noblet; and sister, Linda Gray (Noblet).
Burial service was held at Prairie Home Cemetery in Graham, Missouri.
A Memorial Service will be held on Nov. 21, 2021, at 3 p.m. at The Station at Central Park, 700 S Broadway Ave, Moore, OK 73160.
John Ireland Funeral Home, Moore, Oklahoma. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
