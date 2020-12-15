Noakes, Wilbur D. 1945-2020

HOPKINS, Mo. - Wilbur Dean Noakes, 75, of Hopkins, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Wilbur was born on Nov. 27, 1945, in Maryville, Missouri, to the late Horace H. and Mildred M. (Ringold) Noakes.

He was a lifelong farmer of the Hopkins area and operated the maintainer for the Hopkins township for many years. Wilbur was an active member of the Wray Memorial United Methodist Church and was a fix it man, picnic worker. He was an active member of Hopkins Lion Club since 1980 and a volunteer of the Hopkins Fire Department since 1965. He was a member of Northwest Solid Waste District. He pulled many people out of the snow and ditches. He will be remembered for his many acts of kindness, his humility, and sometimes his quietness.

He met when sitting on front porch of the parsonage waiting on Susan to arrive at her new church appointment. Two years later they dated and he married Susan J. Stokes on Sept. 5, 1998. She survives of the home.

Additional survivors include his sister, Melba Bentley, Council Bluffs, Iowa; and his many nieces and nephews, Kimberly (Chris) Connelly, Scott (Angie) Bentley, Diana Stokes, Sarah (Adam) Emery and Karl Stokes (Tori); and nine great-nieces and great-nephews.

Mr. Noakes has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at the Hopkins Cemetery. A register book is available for friends to sign at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made in care of a Church of your choice or the Lions Club International "Sight First", 300 W. 22nd Street, Oak Brook, IL 60523-8842.

Online condolences can be made to the family at www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.