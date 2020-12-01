Noah, Geraldine G. 1937-2020

Geraldine G Noah 83, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at her home. She was born Nov. 13, 1937, in Lone Star, Missouri, daughter of the late Kathleen and Melvin Wright. She graduated from Albany High School, and will be remembered for her dedication to the youth of St. Joseph through scouting and bowling. She was a member of the South Park United Methodist.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband, Emery Noah, Jr.; her parents; daughter, Katherine Johnson; sisters, Sharon Stapleton, and Joan Hudson; three grandsons, Alan Walker, Andrew Meyerderk, and LeRoy Walker IV.

Survivors include children, Gerry Ann (LeRoy) Walker, Lori (Chris) Noah-Gage, David W. (Julie) Noah, and Libby (Dick) Gilbert; 36 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Margaret Nelson.

Memorial services will be conducted on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the South Park United Methodist. Memorials are requested to the South Park United Methodist Lift Program. There will be an inurnment with her husband Emery at the Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood, Missouri, at a later date. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.