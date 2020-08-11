Nitschke, Oscar J. 1939-2020

Oscar J. Nitschke, 80, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.

He was born Aug. 27, 1939, to Jacob and Pauline (Kramer) Nitschke.

Oscar married Phyllis Rose March 29, 1985.

He was a carpenter.

Oscar was kind, helpful and a gardener who loved raising tomatoes.

He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers.

Survivors include: his wife, Phyllis Nitschke; daughter, Bonnie Binder (Mike), Tacoma, Washington; sons, Ronnie Nitschke, Tacoma, Donnie Nitschke (Carrie), Puyallup, Washington; Step-children: Michael Malone (Hallie), Jefferson City, Missouri, William Rushing (Kristi), Virginia, Belinda Bates (Bill), Jefferson City; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 10 a.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Livestreaming of service, Online guest book and obituary at: www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.