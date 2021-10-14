Nipko, Patricia F. 1954-2021 Holden, Mo.

HOLDEN, Mo. - Patricia Fay Nipko, 67, of Holden, Missouri, formerly of Warrensburg, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at her daughter, Melissa's, home in Savannah, Missouri.
Patty was born July 2, 1954, in Sedalia, Missouri, daughter of William Thomas Peebles and Joan (DePriest) Peebles. She graduated from Knob Noster High School and subsequently earned two Bachelor's Degrees and a Masters from CMSU in Warrensburg. She lived in Amazonia, Missouri, for a time. Patty was united in marriage to James Lawrence Nipko on Nov. 20, 1982, in Knob Noster, Missouri. The couple resided in Warrensburg for several years prior to moving to Holden. Patty was a Special Ed teacher in Kingsville then Sherwood Cass R8 near Creighton, Missouri, from which she retired. She was a devoted longtime member of Holden United Methodist Church and also Holden V.F.W. - Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed singing. Patty loved crocheting and especially her grandchildren and fur babies.
Survivors include three daughters, Susan Ellison (Randy) of Washington State, Melissa Hubbard, of Savannah, and Joella Sommerhauser (Mark) of Lee's Summit, Missouri; five sons, Timothy Nipko (Rachel) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Larry Nipko of Springfield, Missouri, James Nipko (Staci) of Shawnee, Kansas, Josh Hubbard (Ashley) of Amazonia, and David Hubbard (Shauna) of Savannah; sister, Melissa Daugherty (Kenny) of Higginsville, Missouri; and brother, Bill Peebles (Diane) of Arkansas; 16 grandchildren; numerous great- grandchildren and two more on the way.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim on Feb. 11 of this year; parents; and an infant great- grandson, Garon Lee Bates.
Funeral Services: will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Holden United Methodist Church with Pastor Rob Allen officiating. Entombment will follow at Warrensburg Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Chapel in Holden.
Memorial: contributions are suggested to the Holden V.F.W. or charity of the giver's choice, in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.williamsfuneralchapel.net. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.