Jerome E. Nimz
HIAWATHA, Kan. - Jerome E. Nimz, 80, of Hiawatha, Kansas, formerly of Leona, Kansas, died July 4, 2021, at Two Timbers in Highland, Kansas.
Graveside memorial services planned for 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Denton Cemetery with military honors and masonic committal services.
Memorial contributions: Brown County Veterans Honor Guard or Smithton Masonic Lodge, c/o Chapel Oaks FH, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Survivors include his children, Rebecca Nimz (Jeff Adkins), James Nimz (Rose Trainer), and Michelle Gepford (David); nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren
www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Jerome Nimz, Kan. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.