Waynie Mae Hass Nigh, 50, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.

She was born Feb. 26, 1970, in St. Joseph, to Julia A. Hass.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Wesley Nigh; her mother, Julia A. Hass; two brothers, Rickie and Brian Hass; and sister, Tresa Testerman.

Survivors include: stepson, Chris Nigh; brothers, Robert (Brenda) Hass, Terry Hass and Frankie (Cindy) Hass; sister, Ronda Hass; sister-in-law, Julie Hass; two grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; and extended family.

Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.