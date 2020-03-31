Niewald, Mike 1953-2020

Mike Niewald, 66, St. Joseph, passed away, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

He was born Nov. 11, 1953, in Maryville, Missouri.

He graduated from Lafayette High School in 1971.

Mike married Susan Wells, Jan. 30, 1976.

Mike started his 35 years in retail as manager of Record Rendezvous, then became manager of Musicland at East Hills Mall. Retail moved him and his family to Maryland, Ohio and Massachusetts. In 1985, his job with Things Remembered brought them back to Missouri.

In 2007, Mike and Sue moved to their hometown of St. Joseph, where he started his own business, "Niewald Construction", while also enjoying endless hours volunteering in various community organizations.

Mike shared his endless energy, talent and never-ending stories with organizations such as Red Cross, Habitat Restore, InterServ, VIM (Volunteers in Mission), Community Missions, United Way, Praise Productions Inc., Lovers Lane Association and Bikers for Babies.

Mike always enjoyed talking with everyone throughout town. He loved being silly with his family and working with his "toy collection", aka tools.

He was preceded in death by parents, Howard and Marilyn Niewald.

Survivors include: his wife of 44 years, Susan; son, Mike Niewald (Amber); daughter, Lauren Niewald (Eric); granddaughters: Brooklyn and Bella, and future little Maggie; and younger brother, Mark Niewald (Thelma).

When the quarantine is lifted, a celebration of Mike's life will be held. Details will be announced at a later date.

We hope all who knew, and loved him will attend and raise a glass of Dr. Pepper in his honor.

In lieu of flowers, donations to InterServ would be appreciated.

Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.