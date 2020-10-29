Nielson, Alice G. 1935-2020

BARNARD, Mo. - Alice Gertrude Nielson, of Barnard, Missouri, passed away on Oct. 26, 2020.

Born Sept. 27, 1935, Alice lived a full life during her 85 years. Her childhood was spent in Forest City, Missouri, where she professed her faith in Christ as a member of the Forest City Methodist Church. She was a 1953 graduate of Forest City High and continued her education at Northwest Missouri State Teacher's College. She married Donald Nielson on May 29, 1955, and would celebrate 52 years of marriage.

Alice loved children and teaching. She taught Sunday School, Bible School, served as room mother, Parent-Teacher Club president and was a 4-H Club Leader for the Busy Bee 4-H Club. Later in life, working at South Nodaway Elementary, she would find her perfect job as it offered the fringe benefit of connecting with youth. She enjoyed cooking and sharing her chocolate chip cookies with family, friends and community. Countless joyful hours were spent in the garden. Alice loved all things cats both real and her ever-growing cat collection representing gifts from family and friends. An avid reader, she continued to enjoy reading even as Alzheimer's created the need to make lifestyle changes.

Transferring membership on July 31, 1955, Alice was an active member of the Barnard United Methodist Church serving as lay leader. She was proud to be a farmer's wife. As an avid gardener, she was most passionate about her crop of children and grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by: her parents, George C. and Berniece E. (Bullock) Terhune; her husband, Donald E. Nielson; brothers Dean, Russell and Frank Terhune; and sisters-in law Nancy and Kay Terhune.

Survivors of her life's garden include: children, Allen (Sheila) Nielson, Barnard; Diane Nielson, Atchison, Kansas; David Nielson, Conception Jct., Missouri; Darren Nielson, Milan, Missouri; and Dennis Nielson, (Crystal Hoover) Finley, Oklahoma; sister, Phyliss Reece, St, Joseph; brother, Gerald (Mary) Terhune, Savannah, Missouri; and sisters-in-law, Dorothy Terhune, Lincoln, Nebraska, Maxine Suell, Chillicothe, Missouri, and Anna Louise Wolf, Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Gary (Randi) Nielson, Maryville, Missouri: Paul (Janel) Nielson, Omaha, Nebraska; Kimberly (Andrew) Baldwin, Maryville, Greg (Jill) Nielson, Maryville, Alexis Nielson, Maryville, Kristen Nielson, Maryville; Haley Nielson, Maryville, Zach Nielson Newtown, Quentin Nielson, Stanberry, Missouri, and Gabrielle Nielson, Finley. Additional survivors include: numerous nieces and nephews; eight great-grandchildren; and caretaker and adopted grandson, Jeremiah Trimble.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Jeremiah for lovingly helping Alice navigate the final months of her battle with Alzheimer's. As caretaker and family friend, Jeremiah care and devotion was that truly of a grandson.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Barnard United Methodist Church, Barnard. The burial will follow in the Barnard American Legion Cemetery, Barnard.

A visitation for family and friends will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Friends may stop by the funeral home after 2 p.m. on Thursday to sign the register.

The service will be livestreamed, check the Bram Funeral Home website for details.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Barnard United Methodist Church, Barnard, or to the family to establish a memorial scholarship fund in Alice's name at the South Nodaway School District. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.