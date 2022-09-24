Nickols, Michael R. 1949-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Sep 24, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Michael R. Nickols, 73, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.He was born July 21, 1949 in Maywood Belle, California to Lee Roy and Hazel (Pride) Nickols.He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.Michael married Linda Rose Snead. She preceded him in death.He retired from Farmland/Land O'Lakes.Michael loved the Chiefs, ABBA and watching TV.He is preceded in death his wife, Linda; and his parents.Survivors include grandson, Skyler Allen (Shelby); granddaughter, Amanda Allen; and great-grandchildren, Emileigh, Mikal and Charlee Allen, Grant Hall, and DJ, Brooklyn and Xander Vice.Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Services to be held at a later date.Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Michael Nickols as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Michael R. Nickols Linda Rose Snead Christianity Military Worship Cremation Amanda Allen Mikal Skyler Allen Xander Vice × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Sept. 24, 2022 Late Notices, Sept. 23, 2022 Late Notices, Sept. 22, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesBeechner dies Monday morning following act of self-harm last weekOne hospitalized after rollover crash caused power outageFriends, family help raise money for double-lung transplant recipientTwo injured in accident on Belt HighwayTen students hospitalized after bus crashStudent arrested after threat toward Benton'This is a dream': New restaurant opening in courthouseHPI Products ordered to closeSouth Side chili dogs live on in memories of manyCitizens Bank merging with Southern Bank
