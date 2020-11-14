Nicholson, Marion J. 1927-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. -Marion Jean Nicholson, 93, of Maryville, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Oak Pointe of Maryville.

Marion was born on Feb. 24, 1927, to Elmer and Della (Wilson) Birkenholz.

She attended Hopkins High School and was a homemaker and a member of the Pickering United Methodist Church.

She married Herbert W. Nicholson on April 7, 1945, in Covington, Kentucky.

He preceded her in death on Jan. 24, 2016.

She was also preceded by: her parents; one daughter, Sandra Owens; four sisters: Golda Cordell, Altha Bird, Helen Shades and Mildred Boyle; four brothers, Joseph Birkenholz, William Birkenholz, Vilas "John" Birkenholz and Viron Birkenholz.

Survivors include: her children, Debra (John) White and Russell (Kay) Nicholson of Hopkins, Missouri; nine grandchildren: LaDuska Paige Williams, Kelly J. Nicholson, Wendy (Greg) Johnson, Keri (Eric) Cimorelli, Alan Nicholson, Kara (Blake) Burton, Danae (Tyler) Halvin, Keely (Brad) Cline, Tanna (Luke) Campbell; and 15 great-grandchildren: Chase and Sydnie Alberti, Ramsey Cook, Trista and Kyla Howard, Liam Johnson, Jake and Anze Cimorelli, Tayden, Nevaeh and Caspian Halvin, Hadley, Elley, and Hudsen Cline and Reed Campbell.

Graveside Services: 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at the Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, under the care of Price Funeral Home.

Memorials can be made to the Pickering United Methodist Church or the New Nodaway Humane Society.

www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.