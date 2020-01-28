Nicholson, Ivan R. 1932-2020

Ivan Rea Nicholson, 87, of St. Joseph, and formerly of Savannah, Missouri, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, with his family by his side.

A husband, father, veteran and humanitarian. He made every year count.

He was born July 21, 1932, at the family farm, near Hardin, Missouri, to Irl and Ruth (Rader) Nicholson.

He left McPherson College, in Kansas, in 1952, with something better than a degree. There, he met Dorothy Swinger. They were married, at the college, by the Dean of Students. They stayed married for 67 years.

Ivan spent four years in the Air Force, before returning home to attend Kansas State University.

He graduated in 1961, with his doctor of veterinary medicine degree.

He spent the 1960's and 1970's, raising his family and practicing vet medicine, in Nebraska, Michigan, and back again.

He was a pioneer and advocate for people with special needs, developing the first-ever special education program, in the Holdrege, Nebraska, public schools.

He was appointed to the panel that authored the "Mandatory Special Education Act", which became a national law in 1975.

A member of the Northwest Missouri community since 1982, Ivan worked for Boehringer Ingelheim, until his retirement.

He spent the final 17 years of his life building homes with Habitat for Humanity. He totaled more than 3,000 volunteer hours.

Ivan received the President's Lifetime Achievement Award for a "Lifetime of service to your fellow Americans and those in need".

He was a good singer, too. A church choir member since the 1960's. He sang in many weddings, including his son, Mike's. He credited his musical talent to Dorothy. She was his "choir coach".

He is survived by: his wife; children: David Nicholson, of Jefferson City, Missouri, Curtis Nicholson, of Holdrege, and Michael (Lisa) Nicholson, of Platte City, Missouri; grandchildren, Jacob and Joseph Nicholson; sister, Jean (Harry) Booth, of Kansas City.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, Ralph and Glen Nicholson; sister, Eula Hawkins

Family visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at First Christian Church, Savannah.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at First Christian Church, Savannah.

Memorials may be given to: Habitat for Humanity, 3131 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.