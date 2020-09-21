ROCK PORT, Mo. - Harrietta Marie Nicholson, 96, Rock Port, formerly of Burlington Junction, Missouri, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Rock Port.
Preceded: parents, Eugene and Sara (Staly) Barnum; husband, Harvey Nicholson; sons, David and Donald Nicholson; three sisters; and three brothers.
Survivors: children: Eva Mae (Ronald) Murry, Fairfax, Missouri, James Louck, Burlington Junction, Charles Elton (Jeannie) Nicholson, Norfolk, Nebraska and Frank Nicholson, Braddyville, Iowa; grandchildren: Robert Nelson, Dianna Bennett, Cookie Schebaum, Amy Cisler, Chad Nicholson and D.J. Burke; numerous great- grandchildren; great-great- grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.
Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept 23, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri.
Interment: 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, Spring Valley Cemetery, Moorhead, Iowa.
Family Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Davis Funeral Home.
Memorials: Pleasant View Nursing Home, Rock Port, or Clearmont Baptist Church, Clearmont, Missouri.
