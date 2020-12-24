Nicholson, Dorothy 1933-2020

Dorothy Nicholson, 87, of St Joseph and formerly Savannah, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, due to complications from the COVID-19 virus.

She was known as a wife, mom, singer, teacher, Christian, and an advocate for special needs children.

She was born Oct. 11, 1933, at the family farm in Frisco, Missouri, to Hubert and Mildred Swinger.

After spending time on the farm, she left for McPherson College (Kansas).

Besides earning her teaching degree, she met the love of her life, Ivan Nicholson. They were married in the President's House by the Dean of Students. They stayed married for 67 years.

After college, Dorothy spent two years teaching music in Grayridge, Missouri. She, along with her sister, Mary Elizabeth Swinger, helped create a signing group called The Ladies Trio, where she sang as second soprano.

When Ivan returned from his Air Force Service, the couple moved from Nebraska, Michigan and back again.

During this time, Dorothy was a regular in her church's choir and was at the forefront advocating for special needs children, which included her son, Curtis.

As a member of the NW Missouri community since 1982, Dorothy was an active member in the First Christian Church in Savannah.

During this time, she took great pride in following her son's high school basketball career, keeping stats for every single game. When her son Mike returned to coach basketball at Missouri Western, Dorothy had the same seat for 14 years, where she could be seen wearing her good luck outfit and her head phones to listen to the broadcast.

The last few years of her life were spent loving on her grandsons, Jake and Joe. Music concerts, Dean's List, State Championship runs, she got great joy following all their accomplishments.

Dorothy is survived by: her children: David Nicholson, of Jefferson City, Missouri, Curtis Nicholson, of Holdrege, Nebraska and Michael (Lisa) Nicholson of Platte City, Missouri; grandchildren, Jacob and Joseph Nicholson; sister, Harriett Swinger of Jefferson City.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Ivan Nicholson; and sister, Mary Elizabeth Swinger.

With COVID-19 restrictions, we will only have a visitation from 10 a.m. to Noon on Monday, Dec. 28, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Carriage Square, 4009 Gene Field Road, St. Joseph, MO 64506. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.