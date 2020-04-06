Nichols, Tarleton "Pete" "Nick" 1940-2020

Tarleton "Pete" "Nick" Nichols, 79, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020.

He was born May 29, 1940.

Pete married Mary Caroline Willis June 12, 1964; she survives of the home.

He was a member of First Baptist Church in St. Joseph.

Pete had been a self-employed contractor, trucker and farmer.

He loved animals and rescued many.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Forest and Ruby (Tuey) Nichols, several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include: his wife of 55 years, Caroline; daughter, Christina Rogers (Shawn); son, Walter Nichols (Maggie); grandchildren: Mason, Madison, J.R.; step-grandchildren: Cody, Zarah, Karah; sister, Ginger Dowden; several nieces, nephews, friends and cousins.

Natural Farewell Services: under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Celebration of Life and Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery: at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to: charity of donor's choice.

Online guest book and obituary at: www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.