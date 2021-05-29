Bob Nichols, 80, of St. Joseph, went to be with his Lord and Savior May 25, 2021.

He was preceded in death by: parents, Richard B. and Maxine Nichols; brother, Richard E. Nichols; and daughter, Cammie Nichols.

He is survived by: the love of his life, Beverly, of the home; daughter, Kimberly Wegley (Rick) of Raytown Missouri; stepsons, Mike, (Carri) and Ronnie (Tracy) Ishmael; niece, Nancy Dicarlo; eight grand-children; and six great-grandchildren.

He was with Safeway Grocery Stores for 27 years, and Circle K, Everyday, and Meiners Market C-Stores for some 30 years. Bob was a member of the Blue Lodge, St. Joseph #78 AF & AM, the Moila Shrine Temple,

Director of the Ole Tymers Unit for several years and known as "Claude Hopper" with the Moila Shrine Clown Unit. He was a previous member of Independence, Missouri, Christian Church for several years, where he served as Deacon, Elder, and church Moderator. He was a current member of Wyatt Park Christian Church.

Bob enjoyed his loving wife, family and friends. He loved his Lord and Savior and this great country, we live in. He always hoped and prayed that some day, mankind would be able to "get-along"!

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the Wyatt Park Christian Church at 2 p.m. Visitations will be on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph, with family present from 5 to 8 p.m. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Lineville, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Wyatt Park Christian Church or Moila Shine Temple. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.