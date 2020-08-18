DEKALB, Mo. - Bill "Billy" Nichols Jr., 64, of DeKalb, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Mercer, Missouri, at the Mercer drag strip. Bill passed doing what he loved, with the one that he loved the most in this world, living life to the fullest and enjoying every moment.

The son of Bill Sr. and Shirley (Grafton) Nichols, Bill was born May 22, 1956, and was joined in marriage to Karla White on Sept. 10, 1983.

As a husband, Bill was Karla's soul mate, the two were inseparable in all that they did in work and play. The pair spent nearly 40 years together, and found the resolve in one another that fueled the creation and operation of multiple successful businesses over the years, with many operating simultaneously.

Bill and Karla welcomed their only child, Dustin James, on November 4, 1990. Bill's life hinged on his family, with whom he spent all of his time teaching, coaching and cheerleading their accomplishments. As a husband, father and "Pop", Bill never missed an opportunity to be front-and-center. His son, Dusty, was the apple of his eye, the two were best friends, finding new hobbies and adventures...and mischief. They were peas-in-a-pod, and the bond that they shared was a special gift to them both.

It's hard to find the right words to represent a life that was anything but representative. Every new endeavor was an opportunity to learn something, hone his craft and share with those he loved. Sought-after cabinet maker, logger, skilled gunsmith, and journeyman carpenter are only a handful of the occupation titles Bill held over the years, finally, settling into the Buchanan County RIV family with Karla, as a maintenance technician and school bus driver. Bill thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to "keep an eye" on his grandchildren everyday and treasured the friendships he and Karla made with the district's students, both present and past.

Bill was preceded in death by his beloved mother-in-law, "Shird" and grandparents, Jim and Opal Nichols and Ernie and Francis Grafton.

Bill is survived by his wife, Karla, of the home; his son, Dustin (Melissa), DeKalb; his parents, Bill Sr. and Shirley Nichols, Plattsburg, Missouri; grandchildren, Peyton and Ruger; siblings, Larry (Kim) Nichols, Sherri (Ron) Shatto, Cindy (Randy) Sloan, and Linda (Cliff) Boatwright; nieces, nephews and many other extended family members.

Bill has been cremated under the direction of Rupp Funeral Home. A private Celebration of Life will be held this fall.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Bill's name to the Buchanan County RIV Jimmy Derry Memorial Fund c/o Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.