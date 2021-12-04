Nichols, John W. 1955-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

John Wiley Nichols, 66, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.
On Sept. 19, 1955, he was born in Leavenworth, Kansas, to Charles and Irene (Miller) Nichols.
He served in the U.S. Navy. John enjoyed Domino's sandwiches, 90's Rock Music and Star Wars. He enjoyed time spent with his neighbors smoking on the patio.
John will be missed by his Community Missions Family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother.
Farewell Services 4 p.m. Tuesday, Juda House. In lieu of flowers, his family requests memorial contributions to the Juda House.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
