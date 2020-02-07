Nichols, Frank 1936-2020

AMAZONIA, Mo. -Frank Nichols, 83, Amazonia, passed away Feb. 5, 2020.

Frank was born on Nov. 18, 1936, in St. Joseph, to the late Harley and Geraldine (Stitt) Nichols.

Frank was a Christian.

He proudly served in the United States Army and was a lawyer in the area for many years.

He was very active in the Masonic Lodge.

Frank married Nancy Sue Krumme, on June 23, 2000.

She survives of the home.

Additional survivors: daughter, Patti Clark (Dave); three stepchildren including, Brian Deatherage (Dawn) and Mark Deatherage; brother, Jack Nichols (Mary); and three grandchildren.

Per his wishes, Mr. Nichols has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Celebration of Life at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.