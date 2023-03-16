Nichols, B. Elaine 1941-2023 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Barbara Elaine Nichols, 81, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on March 14 (Pi Day), 2023, at Mosaic Medical Center.
Elaine was born in Worth County, Missouri, to Forrest and Cleda Ferguson on April 20, 1941. After graduating from Grant City High School she received a BS in Math Education and an MS in Computer Science from NWMSU. During her 40-year career in teaching math she taught at Park Hill, Nodaway Holt, Maryville R-II and NWMSU. She was voted MSTA Outstanding Teacher of the Year for the State of Missouri as well as many other awards and accolades.
Elaine married Jim Nichols in 1965. Elaine and Jim were blessed with one son, John, who was the joy of their lives.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim (1999); and after, her companion, Dale Hartstack (2013); and many other family and friends.
She is survived by her son, John; brother, Ed (Julia; sister, Sherry; and her brother-in-law, Bob Nichols; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
During her life, Elaine volunteered with many organizations in Maryville, both civic and with her church. She also developed and led many innovative math programs throughout the state of Missouri, due to her love of students and her desire to help anyone who was willing to achieve their goals.
Elaine's love touched so many lives, both here in her community and around the country. She knew no strangers, and everyone was welcomed into her heart and her love. She touched so many lives through her teaching, her volunteer work and her love of fun and community. May her life be a beacon of how we all should live and treat one another, without fail and full of love. She will be deeply missed by so many.
Services will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Maryville on April 8, 2023. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, with the service and graveside to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that donations be made in Elaine's honor to either: Mosaic Medical Center, Maryville Auxiliary, Scholarships, 2016 S. Main, Maryville, MO 64468 or First United Methodist Church, Maryville, 102 N. Main, Maryville, MO 64468. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
