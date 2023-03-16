Nichols, B. Elaine 1941-2023 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Barbara Elaine Nichols, 81, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on March 14 (Pi Day), 2023, at Mosaic Medical Center.

Elaine was born in Worth County, Missouri, to Forrest and Cleda Ferguson on April 20, 1941. After graduating from Grant City High School she received a BS in Math Education and an MS in Computer Science from NWMSU. During her 40-year career in teaching math she taught at Park Hill, Nodaway Holt, Maryville R-II and NWMSU. She was voted MSTA Outstanding Teacher of the Year for the State of Missouri as well as many other awards and accolades.

