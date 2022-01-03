Nicholls, Wilma N. 1926-2021 Bethany, Mo.

BETHANY, Mo. - Wilma Nadine Nicholls, 95, Bethany, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at an Independence, Missouri nursing home.
Nadine is survived by: her son, Kent Nicholls (Susette) of Bethany; daughters: Kaylene Wilson (Howard) of Odessa, Missouri, Trish Hillyard of Lee's Summit, Missouri and Janeen Fortner (Doug) of Gower, Missouri; brother, Ronald Burton, Raymore, Missouri; sister, Marilyn Huit, Bethany; 10 grandchildren: Doug Wilson, Kim (Kemp) Shepherd, Brian Wilson, Todd (Lisa) Hillyard, Tara (Jason) Barndt, Jamee (Randy) Sweatt, Alisha (Mike) Jessen, Emily (Jim) Houghton, Ashley (Brian) Frei and Mallory Nicholls; 18 great grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.
Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Bethany and/or the Alzheimer's Association in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.