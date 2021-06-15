Nicholas Jr., Paul E. 1938-2021 Prairie Village, Kan.

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. - Paul Eugene Nicholas, Jr. (Gene) passed away peacefully at home on June 11, 2021, with Cheryl at his side after a long illness.

Gene was born on Nov. 18, 1938 to Paul Eugene Nicholas and Alberta Mueller Nicholas of St. Joseph.

He graduated from Central High School in St. Joseph in 1956 and then graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1960 with a business degree. He was in ROTC, a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity and an active Sigma Chi alum for many years.

Following college, Gene served as Captain in the United States Army and the Army National Guard. He joined the family business started by his grandfather in 1899, the St. Joseph Trunk Company. He later opened Nicholas Luggage and Gifts with multiple locations in the Kansas City area, including the Country Club Plaza.

He was previously married to Diane Douglas of St. Joseph, and they had two children together, Nanette and Genny.

He was active in several business and fraternal organizations, including as a multi-term board member of the Country Club Plaza Merchants Association and the National Luggage Dealers Association as well as member of the Kiwanis Club of St. Joseph, Shriners International and the Class of 1994 Royal Order of Jesters - Kansas City Court 54. He attended First Christian Church in St. Joseph and Country Club Christian Church in Kansas City.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; and his beloved grandmother, Sophia Mueller.

He is survived by Cheryl Hughes of his home, Prairie Village; his daughters, Nanette Rice (Richard), Chesterfield, Missouri and Genny Nicholas (Ann Abercrombie), Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Katy Shannahan (Erik), Ballwin, Missouri, Tara Rice (Brian Jones), Kirkwood, Missouri and Daniel Rice, St. Louis, Missouri; great- grandchildren, Kaia and Greyson Shannahan; brother, Tom Nicholas (Jane), Pensacola, Florida; sister, Linda Gray (John), Tulsa, Oklahoma; and many nieces and nephews.

Gene had a quick wit and wide smile, always with his favorite pipe. He had a strong work ethic, a voracious interest in politics and current events and often provided articles of interest as reading assignments to his family. He loved his fellowship with the Jesters and was very proud of his military service. He was dedicated to Cheryl and their beloved feline companions. Thank you to Doris Betts for the loving care she provided to Gene for 3 years.

A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. June 19, 2021 at Combs Chapel, Country Club Christian Church followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. The service will conclude with the Royal Order of Jesters Rose ceremony.

A burial will be held at 2 p.m. at Ashland Cemetery, St. Joseph.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.