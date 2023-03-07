Newton, Patty J. 1934-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Mar 7, 2023 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Newton, Patty J. 1934-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Patty J. Newton, 89, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023.She was born Jan. 25, 1934, near Horton, Kansas, to Earl and May (Sinclair) Smith.Patty married Gene Newton on June 5, 1952. He preceded her in death on Dec. 19, 2009.She was a cafeteria worker for the St. Joseph School District, retiring after 30 years.Patty's love for her family came first, followed by flowers, rocks, the Chiefs and the Royals. Her house was the gathering spot for holidays, with dinners cooked on her 1955 Roper range.She formerly attended Wyatt Park Christian Church.Patty was very generous and never found fault in anybody, nor gave up on them.She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Gene; her parents; and siblings, Betty Newton, Peggy Forsythe, Robert Earl Smith and Mary Ann Smith.Survivors include her children, son, Steven Newton (Cynthia), daughter, Suzan Shalz (Ronald); three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; numerous extended family members and friends.Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Patty Newton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Genealogy × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, March 7, 2023 Late Notices, March 6, 2023 Late Notices, March 3, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesNew $4.9 million Peterbilt facility hosts ribbon-cuttingPolice on scene at Mason AvenueSt. Joseph residents and locations to star in movieFirst responders work a four vehicle crash on Interstate 29One teen killed, another charged in Tuesday night shootingHiawatha man charged with felony sex and drug chargesOne hospitalized after crash on Leonard RoadDoniphan County grocery store receives national awardToo much of a good thing for Krug fishHerpes vaccine trials a positive sign for future
