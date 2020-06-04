Newton, Jeanie 1934-2020

Jeanie Newton

1934-2020

Jeanie Newton, 85, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020.

She was born Sept. 23, 1934.

Jeanie married Robert Vernon Newton, Sr. Jan. 1953; he preceded her in death June 27, 1997.

She was a kind, loving woman that adored spending time with her grandchildren.

Jeanie enjoyed gardening, Chinese checkers, sewing and crossword puzzles.

She was also preceded in death by: her parents, Aaron and Margery (Gorton) Powell, and brother, Roger Powell.

Survivors include son, Robert “Bob” Newton, Jr.; daughter, Lori Garber; grandchildren, Kelly Garber, Tracy Garber, Chris Garber (Mercedes), Delaney Garber (Drew); great-grandchildren, Kendyll, Mallory, Luna, Zoey, Everleigh; brother, Aaron “Lee” Powell; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Parkinson’s Foundation of the Heartland.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.