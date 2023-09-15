Gladys Mary Newton, 101, a beloved mother, aunt, and thoughtful neighbor, passed away on Sept. 13, 2023. Born on June 23, 1922, in Kansas, to Vernon S. and Lenora E. (Engeman) Davis.
After graduating from Benton High School in St. Joseph, Gladys relocated to Washington, D.C. at the onset of World War II to serve her nation with the federal government. Following her tenure in D.C., she managed several roles back in St. Joseph for entities including the Draft Board, American Airlines, and the YMCA.
At the YMCA, she met her late husband, Paul Arnold Newton. Their love culminated in a beautiful marriage on Oct. 1, 1949, a union that brought immense joy until Paul's passing on Jan. 26, 2001.
Before eventually resuming her professional career, Gladys dedicated several years to nurturing her family. She returned to work with the St. Joseph School District and distinguished herself as a much-loved secretary at Webster School. She touched the lives of numerous students, parents, and colleagues over the years, and even post-retirement, she was often recognized and appreciated within the community as Mrs. Newton of Webster School.
A member of the Wyatt Park Baptist Church, Gladys embodied love, collecting for several charities. Gracious yet energetic, she was always ready for an adventure and seized every opportunity to travel, first with Paul and then later with her daughter. She also found great joy in her books-being an avid reader, she often immersed herself in various literary worlds.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband; her parents, Vernon and Lenora Davis; and brothers, Odell and Lloyd Davis. However, her vibrant spirit lives on in those she left behind, including her children, Jeffrey (Lucille) of Carmel, Indiana, and Jennifer Newton, of St. Joseph; nephews, Steven, Mark, Perry Newton, and Scott Davis; niece, Becky Pressly; and her sister-in-law, Delores Newton.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
