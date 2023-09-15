Gladys Mary Newton, 101, a beloved mother, aunt, and thoughtful neighbor, passed away on Sept. 13, 2023. Born on June 23, 1922, in Kansas, to Vernon S. and Lenora E. (Engeman) Davis.

After graduating from Benton High School in St. Joseph, Gladys relocated to Washington, D.C. at the onset of World War II to serve her nation with the federal government. Following her tenure in D.C., she managed several roles back in St. Joseph for entities including the Draft Board, American Airlines, and the YMCA.

Service information

Sep 17
Visitation
Sunday, September 17, 2023
6:00PM-8:00PM
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Ave.
St. Joseph, MO 64506
Sep 18
Service
Monday, September 18, 2023
1:00PM
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Ave.
St. Joseph, MO 64506
