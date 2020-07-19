Anne Catherine (Gaston) Newton, 88, of St. Joseph, died Friday, July 17, 2020.

Anne was born Sept. 6, 1931, in Topeka, Kansas, to Glenn Ernest and Catherine (Griffith) Gaston.

She received her Bachelor's of Science degree in Education from Southeast Missouri State University.

She was a member of Ashland United Methodist Church, DAR, The Gideon's International Auxillary and Runcie Club.

Anne married Jack Russell Newton on March 7, 1953, in Marble Hill, Missouri and he survives.

Also surviving are: her children: James E. Newton of Gaylord, Michigan, Robert S. Newton of Ludington, Michigan, David W. Newton of St. Joseph; brother, Gary (Doris) Gaston; sisters, Ginny (Mike) Jarrell and Mary (Jerry) Whitten; sister-in-law, Dot Miriani of St. Joseph; three grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gideon's International on cards, provided at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, with services to follow at 7 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Private interment services at Leavenworth National Cemetery will be at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.