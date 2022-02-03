Chaz Zee Newman 20, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Saint Joseph.
He was born June 19, 2001, in St. Joseph, and attended Lafayette High School. He was working at Love's Truck Stop.
Chaz Zee enjoyed motorcycles, skateboarding, and hanging out with his friends, and telling jokes. His smile radiated everyone in the room.
The three women in his life, loved him very much, he was the man of the house. He had numerous friends who were more like family.
Chaz Zee is survived by: mother, Valerie Byford; father, Chad Newman; sisters, Elizabeth (Anthony) Wilson, and Ivy Newman all of St. Joseph; 42 cousins; seven aunts, and seven uncles.
Chaz Zee was an organ donor.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the Chaz Zee Newman Memorial Fund in care of Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.rupp funeral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
