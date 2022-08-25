ALBANY, Mo. - Bert E. "Red" Newman passed away on Aug. 19, 2022, at Mosaic Hospital surrounded by family. Red was born Nov. 30, 1930, in Albany, Missouri. His parents were Fred A. and A. Elizabeth (Akers). Red's surviving sibling is Fred L. Newman and deceased are David F. Newman, Evelyn Armes and Frances Losh.
When Red was in Albany High School he was in all sports and the Albany football team won the Grand River Conference with Sam Davis as their coach in 1948. Red and his brother, David F., also were voted to be on the Grand River Conference team the same year.
Red married Nadine L. Stark on Nov. 6, 1948, at the Albany Christian Church with the Rev. George Manning as minister. They moved to St. Joseph where they lived for 27 years. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Larry E. (deceased) and Sally L. (Newman) Myers (Gary), Nashville, Tennessee. There are five grandchildren, Amanda Norman (Michael), Scott Newman (Amber), Sara Beth Myers (John), Matthew Myers (Meghan) and Rachel Santon (Andy); and 13 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Marilyn (Newman) Brooks (Terry).
Red became a mason in the early 1960's and has been a member ever since.
After working for Dugdale Packing Co. for 23 years as a butcher, he left and worked for Fleming Companies and moved to Wichita, Kansas, where he was a beef selector. From 1976-1981 he lived in Gladstone, Missouri, as a meat buyer. In 1981 he moved to Topeka, Kansas, and then in 1984 transferred to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where he worked in the corporate building for eight years before retiring and moving back to Albany.
Red and Nadine enjoyed traveling and our beautiful country. Nadine had been in 48 states and Red almost that many. They also went on an Alaskan cruise and went through many of the Canadian Provinces. They also got a quick 10 day trip to Europe to see four countries. It was so educational. They always thought they were lucky to get to see so much of God's world He made for all of his children.
In 1952 Red accepted God and his precious son, Jesus, as his Savior and was baptized at Wyatt Park Christian Church. He was proud to say that his children and their children are also Christian families.
In his retirement he took up golf and was very talented even in his 60's. Golf gave him so much pleasure making friends and enjoying the sport with them.
Red spent the last year of his life at Pine View Retirement Home in Stanberry, Missouri, and was loved by all. Red's family meant the world to him and he will be missed so much. He was the best Dad and Papa one could have.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. Burial in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany. The family will receive friends 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the chapel.
