ALBANY, Mo. - Bert E. "Red" Newman passed away on Aug. 19, 2022, at Mosaic Hospital surrounded by family. Red was born Nov. 30, 1930, in Albany, Missouri. His parents were Fred A. and A. Elizabeth (Akers). Red's surviving sibling is Fred L. Newman and deceased are David F. Newman, Evelyn Armes and Frances Losh.

When Red was in Albany High School he was in all sports and the Albany football team won the Grand River Conference with Sam Davis as their coach in 1948. Red and his brother, David F., also were voted to be on the Grand River Conference team the same year.

