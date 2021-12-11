CAMERON, Mo. - Norman Neil Newby, 88, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Dec. 7, 2021. Norman was born May 26, 1933, to J.C. and Reaville (Conners) Newby in Kansas City, Missouri.
Norman served our country in the United States Army. Following his service, he worked as an accountant for several utilities companies and married Jean Avey July 17, 1965, in Ravenna, Nebraska.
He was preceded in death by his parents J.C. and Reaville, and aunt Beulah Conners, who raised Norman.
He is survived by his wife Jean of the home.
Services 2 p.m., Monday Dec. 13, 2021, at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Visitation 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.