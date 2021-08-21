STANBERRY, Mo. - Evelyn May Newby, 98, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at a Trenton, Missouri, nursing home.
She was born on May 30, 1923, in Stanberry, the daughter of Elmer Daniel and Dora Sophia (Knoepfel) Sager.
On March 8, 1942, she married Chester Hubert Newby. He preceded her in death on June 2, 1968.
Evelyn worked as a nurse's aide at Pineview Manor, was employed at the Cap Factory and at Stanberry School. She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, Stanberry.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; three grandsons, Roger, Randy, and Gary Huffman; brother, Robert Sager; sister, Fern Sager; other siblings and spouses, Goldie (Earl) Phillips, August (Helen) Sager, Cleo (Maxine) Sager, Loyd (Neva) Sager, Ralph Sager; and brother-in-law, LeRoy Gamblin.
Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Joyce (Gary) Huffman, St. Joseph, Nancy (Gordon) Anderson, Spickard, Missouri, Chelyn (Charles) Lager, Temple, Texas, Sandra (Stephen) Kemper, Conception Junction, Missouri; sons, Duane Newby, Parnell, Missouri, Dennis (Julie) Newby, Kansas City, Missouri, Jim Newby, Coffey, Missouri, Steven (Donna) Newby, Kearney, Missouri; 25 grandchildren; several great and great-great- grandchildren; brothers, Melvin (Agnes) Sager, Lee's Summit, Missouri; sister, Vivian Gamblin, Wichita, Kansas; sister-in-law, Elaine Sager, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Evelyn has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.
Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the United Methodist Church, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Inurnment will follow in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Stanberry Senior Center and/or the United Methodist Church of Stanberry in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
