Newby, Dennis W. 1950-2022 Kansas City, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -Dennis Wayne Newby, 71, Kansas City, a proud veteran of the United States Marines Corps, Vietnam veteran, and beloved husband and father, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.
Dennis was born on Nov. 20, 1950, to Chester Hubert and Evelyn May (Sager) Newby, both of whom preceded him in death.
Dennis is survived by: his wife of 29 years, Julie; sons: Nicholas, West Bend, Wisconsin, Darin, Omaha, Nebraska, Thomas (Samantha), Guilford, Missouri; and daughters, Jamie, Raytown, Missouri and Molly Emily, Raytown; sisters: Joyce (Gary) Huffman, St. Joseph, Nancy (Gordon) Anderson, Spickard, Missouri, Chelyn (Charles) Lager, Temple, Texas, Sandra (Stephen) Kemper, Conception Junction, Missouri; brothers: Duane Newby, Parnell, Missouri, Jim Newby, Coffey, Missouri, Steven (Donna) Newby, Kearney, Missouri; uncle, Melvin (Agnes) Sager, Lee's Summit, Missouri; aunt, Vivian Gamblin, Wichita, Kansas; and a large extended family.
Dennis has been cremated under the direction of Golden Gate Funeral & Cremation Services, Kansas City.
A celebration of Dennis's life will be held at a future date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (https://www.vvmf.org/give-to-vvmf/). As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
