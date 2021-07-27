Nevins, Misao 1936-2021 Summerfield, Fla.

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. -Misao Nevins, of Summerfield, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the age of 85.
She was born on March 2, 1936, in Tokyo, Japan, where she grew up with her father, Eitaro, a Japanese National Diet Legislative Member, and mother, Chiyo Fujita. She had three older siblings: Yoshie, Kimiko and Akira.
She graduated from a traditional women's college in Japan, with a degree in floral design. Then in 1959, she met and married an American Army Serviceman, Roger Nevins, and the couple eventually left Japan to begin their life together in the U.S.
She worked as a professional floral designer at Macy's department store in the early 1960's and then later at Famous Barr and Dillard's department stores. She later retired as a commissioned saleswoman with Dillard's.
She was extremely creative and artistic. She was actively involved in and enjoyed teaching: floral design, painting, knitting, sewing, macrame, origami and ceramics. Her abilities as an Asian Floral Designer were beautiful, inspiring, and considered groundbreaking for her time. Above all, she spent her life as a loving wife and mother.
She is survived by: her husband of 62 years, Roger Sr.; their three children: Michelle, Roger Jr. and Nicole; and five grandchildren: Brandon, Elena, Serena, Kaitlyn and Evan.
The family attended a private ceremony on July 15, 2021, at Forrest Lawn Funeral Home in Ocala, Florida.
Interment will follow at Maitland Knights of Pythias Cemetery, Maitland, MO 64466.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her honor to the City of Maitland, Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 208, Maitland, MO 64466. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.