Nevels, Brenda L. 1951-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Brenda L. Nevels 70, St. Joseph, died Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Born April 30, 1951, Brigham City, Utah.
Preceded in death by parents, Lars and Clea Buist.
Survivors, children: Jennifer McMillian, Cyndee Sole, Phillip Pay, Trudy Roe; sister, Judy Simmons; brothers, Johnny and Jerry Buist.
Cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
There are no scheduled visitation or memorial services at this time.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Nevels as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
