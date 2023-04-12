Terry Ann Neumann, 65, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully Friday, April 7, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Dec. 21, 1957, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Dorothy Weese and Rolland Lovelady. She graduated from Central High School and Hillyard Technical nursing school. She worked as a nurse in several area nursing homes and was presently working at the Carriage Square Health Care, as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She enjoyed baking, gardening, bird watching, she was a talented artist, an Atlanta Braves and a Kansas City Chiefs fan, she enjoyed antiques and collecting elephant memorabilia.

Terry was preceded in death by her parents.

