Terry Ann Neumann, 65, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully Friday, April 7, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Dec. 21, 1957, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Dorothy Weese and Rolland Lovelady. She graduated from Central High School and Hillyard Technical nursing school. She worked as a nurse in several area nursing homes and was presently working at the Carriage Square Health Care, as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She enjoyed baking, gardening, bird watching, she was a talented artist, an Atlanta Braves and a Kansas City Chiefs fan, she enjoyed antiques and collecting elephant memorabilia.
Terry was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include son, Kenneth Wells (Michelle Jones), St. Joseph; brother, Robert (Echo) Lovelady, St. Joseph; sister, Debbie (Jose Angel) Chavez; grandchildren, Leevi Wells, Jalynn Nold, Jillian Nold, and Gracie Miller.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral services and public live stream; 10 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor David Mason Officiating. The interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Research or the Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Foundation.
Online condolence, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Terry Neumann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
