CONWAY, Ark. - Dolores E. (Whitesel) Nester, 86, of Conway, Arkansas, received her heavenly promotion on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. She was born Nov. 14, 1935, in Kansas City, Kansas, to the late John Samuel and Dorothea Mae (Doolittle) Whitesel. She married Jerome Nester on Oct. 31, 1952. They were seven weeks shy of reaching their 70th anniversary.

She was predeceased by her parents; granddaughter, Tracie Nelson; brothers, John (Charlotte) Hambrick and Ron Whitesel; and brother-in-law, Roger Hughes.

To plant a tree in memory of Dolores Nester as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.