CONWAY, Ark. - Dolores E. (Whitesel) Nester, 86, of Conway, Arkansas, received her heavenly promotion on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. She was born Nov. 14, 1935, in Kansas City, Kansas, to the late John Samuel and Dorothea Mae (Doolittle) Whitesel. She married Jerome Nester on Oct. 31, 1952. They were seven weeks shy of reaching their 70th anniversary.
She was predeceased by her parents; granddaughter, Tracie Nelson; brothers, John (Charlotte) Hambrick and Ron Whitesel; and brother-in-law, Roger Hughes.
Dolores was a fabulous homemaker. She loved cooking, sewing, and caring for her family. She was known for her homemade rolls, delicious pies (especially gooseberry), tender pot roast, and creamy mac and cheese. She passed her love of cooking and baking to her three daughters.
She loved playing games and working jigsaw puzzles. From Uno to Skipbo to Phase 10 to Wahoo, she was a fierce competitor and definitely preferred winning over losing. Dolores served previously in children's Bible quizzing, visitation, prayer ministry, and was currently a member of Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene. She was an avid supporter of Gideons International.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jerome, who faithfully cared for her; daughters, Judith (Greg) McClure, of Van Buren, Arkansas, Rita (Reed) Nelson, of St. Joseph, and Karen (Tim) Evans, of Alexander, Arkansas; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Matt) Hoskins, Joshua McClure, Josiah Evans, and Emma Evans; sister, Janice Hughes; sister-in-law, Kathy Whitesel; brother, Don (Kathy) Whitesel; aunt, Betty Kirby; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the incredible staff of Hospice Home Care Inc. of Conway - especially nurse David and aide Micah. In addition, we are grateful to the medical staff who offered end of life care at Conway Regional ICU. We are grateful as well to wonderful neighbors who have shown care and concern so very well.
Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 22, 6 to 8 p.m., Meierhoffer Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, Sept. 23, 3 p.m., Meierhoffer Funeral Home Chapel with her son-in-law Rev. Tim Evans officiating. A graveside service will immediately follow at St. Joseph Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Greg McClure, Reed Nelson, Joshua McClure, Josiah Evans, Matt Hoskins, Don Whitesel, Rick Hughes, and Chuck Hughes.
