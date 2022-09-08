Nesselroad, Judith A. 1941-2022 Duluth, Minn.

DULUTH, Minn. - Judith Ann Nesselroad, 80, died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Essenetia Health-St. Mary's, in Duluth, Minnesota.
Judith Merk was born Nov. 4, 1941, to David and Anna Merk in St. Joseph. She attended Convent of the Sacred Heart, where she graduated in 1959.
While vacationing in northern Minnesota, she met Jim Nesselroad. They were married Jan. 7, 1961. While living in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, they had two children, James "Jamie" Nesselroad III and Jennifer Nesselroad (Raihala). They moved back to northern Minnesota in 1971. She was a true country wife and mother.
She picked, canned, and preserved everything. The family made annual trips to Echo Trail, Minnesota, for blueberries, and Bayfield, Wisconsin, for strawberries and cherries, for many years. The family especially enjoyed her jellies and pies.
During her career she worked for the Aurora School District and the U.S. Postal Service. She enjoyed political office as a Township Secretary. She was an active member of Palo Congregational Church, where she occasionally played the organ. She wrote and printed the church bulletins and newsletter for many years. She loved cooking for church events, and potlucks.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, James Nesselroad Jr.; her father, David Merk; and her brother-in-law, Richard Means.
She will be dearly missed by her mother, Anna Merk, of St. Joseph; her sisters, Robin (Roger) Dunham, of Raymore, Missouri, Mary (Donald) Sharp, of St. Joseph, Pat (Richard) Means, of St. Joseph; her children, Dr. James (Dr. Val Flacco) Nesselroad III, of Wataga, Illinois, and Jennifer Raihala, MS RN, of Makinen, Minnesota; her grandchildren, Harry Raihala, R.T. (R) (CT) (ARRT) of Makinen, Hunter Nesselroad and Taylor Nesselroad, of Springfield, Illinois; and many loved nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her traveling companion and pester brat, Chewie, the Yorkie, the she raised by hand.
Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Palo Congregational Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Inurnment will be at Markham Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shavata Funeral Home, in Gilbert, Minnesota. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
