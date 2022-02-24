Jeffrey Erwin Nemitz, 50, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Kansas City. He was born Jan. 27, 1972, in Heidelberg, German.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his mother, Arlene (Alley) Nemitz; daughter, Arlene Nemitz.
He is survived by father, Fred Nemitz; children, Jessica and Jacquelyn Gammon, Kody and Raymond Smith, Jolene, Paul, and Meri Nemitz, and Amber Arnold-Chastain; his companion, Kimberly Smith of the home; five grandchildren; two brothers, Ryan and Shawn Nemitz.
He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Nemitz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
